Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,476 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $341.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

