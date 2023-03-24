Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 981 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $639.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $266.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.69. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

