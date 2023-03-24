Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

ISRG opened at $244.47 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

