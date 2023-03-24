Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $604,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.10 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

