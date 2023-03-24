Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

