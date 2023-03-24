Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 16,923 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 142.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 180,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 399,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 479,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 283,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 70,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

