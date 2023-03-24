Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.0 %

MS stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

