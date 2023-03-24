Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

NYSE D opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

