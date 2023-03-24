Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $32.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258,483 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.