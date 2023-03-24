Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.75 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.75 ($11.56) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

EOAN stock opened at €11.14 ($11.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.18 and a 200 day moving average of €9.25. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

