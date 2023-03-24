Royal Bank of Canada Increases 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $36.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 112.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

89bio Price Performance

ETNB opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 395.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

