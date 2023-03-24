Royal Bank of Canada Increases 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $36.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 112.51% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
89bio Price Performance
ETNB opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 395.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
