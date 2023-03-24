Royal Bank of Canada Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$137.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$137.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DOO. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.17.

BRP Price Performance

TSE DOO opened at C$105.00 on Tuesday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$76.72 and a 52 week high of C$120.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.17.

BRP Dividend Announcement

About BRP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Articles

