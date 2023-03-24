Royal Bank of Canada Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $115.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Polaris stock opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

