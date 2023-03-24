Royal Bank of Canada Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $4.25

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NYSE:BB opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,150 shares of company stock worth $68,017. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in BlackBerry by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,561 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

