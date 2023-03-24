Royal Bank of Canada Trims Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Target Price to $3.00

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRPH. SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.43.

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

