Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) & Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Financial Survey

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Sabra Health Care REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $303.64 million 4.14 $265.23 million $1.59 5.59 Sabra Health Care REIT $624.81 million 3.76 -$77.61 million ($0.34) -29.85

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67 Sabra Health Care REIT 1 6 1 0 2.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.14%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 89.43% 8.04% 1.98% Sabra Health Care REIT -12.42% -2.40% -1.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 88.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -352.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

