Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,333,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

CRM opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

