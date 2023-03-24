Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

