Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. 9,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 407,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.
Scilex Stock Down 4.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
Scilex Company Profile
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
