ScS Group (LON:SCS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of ScS Group stock opened at GBX 186.75 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ScS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.82). The company has a market capitalization of £63.40 million, a P/E ratio of 518.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 202.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,888.89%.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

