Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SELB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Insider Transactions at Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 51,962 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 319,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.