Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $418,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.20. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

