Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,484 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

