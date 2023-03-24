Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,439 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI opened at $26.01 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.