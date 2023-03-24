Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 144,281 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $34,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

