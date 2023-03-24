Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 23,653 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $394.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $294.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

