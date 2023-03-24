Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 309,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.