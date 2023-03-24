Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,241 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $57,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR opened at $92.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.