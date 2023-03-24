Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,277,097 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 8.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.14% of J. M. Smucker worth $361,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,089 shares of company stock worth $10,819,440. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $151.09 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

