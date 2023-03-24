Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 370,640 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,354,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,640 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $64,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 305.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.