ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $440.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.29, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

