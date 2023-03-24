Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SJR opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,750,000 after acquiring an additional 484,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,075,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,653,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,955,000 after buying an additional 1,368,291 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,386,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,133,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,334,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,322,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

