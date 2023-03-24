Shell (LON:SHEL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 2,405 ($29.53) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,625 ($32.24).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHEL. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.53) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.68) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,906.09 ($35.69).

Shell Trading Down 2.0 %

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,272 ($27.90) on Tuesday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.10). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,440.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,371.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.47, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Shell

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s payout ratio is 2,051.28%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). Also, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

