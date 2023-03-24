Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 17th

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 176,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

