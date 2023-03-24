Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $23.35

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $22.72. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 30,794 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $666.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.