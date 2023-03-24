Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rathbones Group (LON:RAT)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.79) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,720 ($21.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.56) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Investec downgraded Rathbones Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.96) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,079 ($25.53).

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,860 ($22.84) on Thursday. Rathbones Group has a one year low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,245 ($27.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,240.48, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,059.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,970.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

Rathbones Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 56 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

