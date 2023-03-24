Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Anpario Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.67) on Wednesday. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 611.50 ($7.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 339.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 412.70. The stock has a market cap of £52.22 million, a PE ratio of 945.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Anpario

In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.26), for a total value of £34,700 ($42,613.29). 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

