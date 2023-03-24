Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

ERGO has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) target price on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Ergomed alerts:

Ergomed Price Performance

Shares of LON ERGO opened at GBX 1,004 ($12.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ergomed has a 1-year low of GBX 910 ($11.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,478 ($18.15). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,219.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £506.02 million, a PE ratio of 3,861.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Ergomed Company Profile

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.