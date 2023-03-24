SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Head-To-Head Contrast

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SI-BONE and Invo Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00 Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-BONE presently has a consensus target price of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 27.72%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

SI-BONE has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SI-BONE and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -57.57% -56.40% -37.19% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SI-BONE and Invo Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $106.41 million 6.34 -$61.26 million ($1.79) -10.77 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 211.48 -$3.08 million ($0.01) -65.72

Invo Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Invo Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Invo Bioscience

(Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

