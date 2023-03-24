Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

