Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $18.44.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
