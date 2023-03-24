Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $148.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.33.
Several analysts have weighed in on SIEGY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
SIEGY stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.6706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.
