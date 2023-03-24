Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WAF. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Price Performance

WAF stock opened at €67.85 ($72.96) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.18. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($164.73).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.