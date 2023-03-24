SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) vs. TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Head-To-Head Survey

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TDCX and SofTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $493.92 million 2.75 $78.04 million $0.51 18.63 SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than SofTech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 15.76% 19.79% 16.19% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TDCX and SofTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00 SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

TDCX currently has a consensus target price of $12.55, suggesting a potential upside of 32.11%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than SofTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TDCX has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SofTech has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TDCX beats SofTech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offerings and Product Data Management, collaboration technologies which consist of its ProductCenter offering, and technology platforms which allow for data exchange between third party technology, described as its Connector offering. The company was founded on June 10, 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

