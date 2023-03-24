Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $124,282,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

