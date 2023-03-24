SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

