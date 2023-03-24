Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.63.

NYSE:SR opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spire will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Spire by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Spire by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Spire by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

