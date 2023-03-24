Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $128.81

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.81, but opened at $132.28. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $130.10, with a volume of 210,268 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

