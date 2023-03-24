Stan K. Erickson Purchases 3,000 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TITN opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

