Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Star Equity in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

In other Star Equity news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.