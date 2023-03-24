Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:SCS opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $858.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.